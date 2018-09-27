Lyft Pays San Diegans to Ditch Their Cars for 30 Days

San Diego (Sept. 26, 2018) – Ridesharing has already changed the way Americans depend on owning a car and how we get around cities – but now it’s time to take an even bolder step toward creating a new future of mobility. Today, Lyft is announcing Ditch Your Car, a program offering $584 of transportation credit for San Diegans to give up their cars for 30 days from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6 in favor of getting around town with shared Lyft rides, MTS, Zipcar and Discover Bike San Diego.

Starting September 26th, San Diegans will be able to register at ditchwithlyft.com/SanDiego for the opportunity to receive credit toward Lyft, MTS, Zipcar and Discover Bike San Diego.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge San Diego residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” said Hao Meng, market manager for Lyft San Diego. “Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with MTS, Zipcar and Discover Bike San Diego, we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for San Diego residents.”

“It’s great that all transportation providers are on board to get people to try alternative modes,” said Paul Jablonski, chief executive officer of the Metropolitan Transit System. “The Ditch Your Car promotion, in conjunction with our Free Ride Day on October 2, gives people many ways to explore how to use other modes to travel across our region.”

Here’s how it works:

Sign up here. 50 people will be randomly selected to participate. Once chosen for the challenge, participants will receive an email with the details of the program (including transportation instructions and credits!). Transportation credits include Lyft, MTS, Zipcar and Discover Bike San Diego to get around the city for one month. $300 Lyft Shared Credit MTS Premium Express monthly pass ($102 value) Zipcar membership and free activation, plus $100 drive credit ($132 value) Discover Bike San Diego one month membership ($50 value) The Challenge starts October 8 and ends November 6.

Since day one, Lyft has believed that cities should be built around people, not cars or parking lots. Using a mix of multimodal options, it’s possible to rework cities and ditch personal cars. Lyft is committed to being a part of the solution to reduce congestion, carbon footprint and the pain points of personal car ownership in San Diego.

