Lyft Offers Free Rides to Wildfire Evacuation Centers

In response to the San Diego County wildfires, Lyft San Diego is offering free rides up to $50 for evacuees who use code KEEPSDSAFE to the following evacuation centers:

Note: As more evacuation centers are named, they will be added to the code. Riders should check local resources to confirm evacuation center availability.

“We’re devastated by the fires in Southern California and our hearts go out to those who have been affected. We are currently working with local officials to offer rides to evacuation centers and we will continue to update those locations as we learn more. Our main focus is on the safety of our drivers and Lyft community.” – Hao Meng, Lyft San Diego Market Manager

Please consider sharing this information with your viewers/listeners/readers, colleagues, friends, loved ones