Lyft Offers Free Rides to Wildfire Evacuation Centers

In response to the San Diego County wildfires, Lyft San Diego is offering free rides up to $50 for evacuees who use code KEEPSDSAFE to the following evacuation centers:
- East Valley Community Center, 2245 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027
- Fallbrook High School, 2400 S Stage Coach Ln, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592
- Pala Casino, 11154 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059
- Great Oak High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, CA 92592
- Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009
- Oceanside High School, 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
- Palomar College, 1140 W Mission Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
- Bostonia Park & Recreation Center, 1049 Bostonia St, El Cajon, CA 92021
- Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, CA 92014
Note: As more evacuation centers are named, they will be added to the code. Riders should check local resources to confirm evacuation center availability.
“We’re devastated by the fires in Southern California and our hearts go out to those who have been affected. We are currently working with local officials to offer rides to evacuation centers and we will continue to update those locations as we learn more. Our main focus is on the safety of our drivers and Lyft community.” – Hao Meng, Lyft San Diego Market Manager
Please consider sharing this information with your viewers/listeners/readers, colleagues, friends, loved ones