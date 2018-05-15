Lyft Introduces Ridesharing to Camp Pendleton and Fort Meade

Lyft Introduces Ridesharing as a Transportation Solution and Economic Empowerment Opportunity to Camp Pendleton and Fort Meade. Creating innovative transportation solutions with the DoD

May is Military Appreciation Month! We’re excited to make a couple of announcements and share the work we’ve been doing behind-the-scenes with military bases and veteran organizations across the country. Together, we’ve been able to introduce ridesharing as both a mobility solution and as an economic empowerment opportunity.

Launching a demonstration project with Camp Pendleton to increase mobility and economic empowerment opportunities

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, we’re announcing a first-of-its-kind demonstration with Camp Pendleton, the Corps’ largest West Coast expeditionary training facility.

We’re introducing Lyft as both a transit solution and an economic opportunity for more than 85,000 military and civilian personnel, Marines, Sailors, and their families.

With traditionally limited mobility options for those living on, and commuting to, military installations in the US, Lyft and the DoD have launched a demonstration together to identify innovative solutions designed to close the gaps. By developing an exclusive “Base Mode” for service members and their family members, Lyft has enabled select drivers to have base access — making it easier to pick up and drop off passengers who are on military installations.

The demonstration will provide inexpensive and convenient transportation options along with flexible employment opportunities for the military community. The introduction of Lyft as a transit solution can help alleviate the need for personal car ownership, which is currently the number one cost for military families. Additionally, the base will explore leveraging Lyft for business rides to replace fleet vehicles — reducing costs and improving progress towards the Marine Corps’ energy and vehicle utilization goals.

In exploring these options, MCCS and MCICOM are looking for affordable and convenient transportation alternatives for individuals traveling in and around MCB Camp Pendleton on official or personal business.

Additionally, the demonstration includes a revenue sharing model between Lyft and the military, which will invest a portion of revenue into recreation programs designed to support and strengthen the Marine Corps community.

Nationally, 10% of Lyft drivers have served in the armed forces, and Veterans make up 15% of Lyft drivers in San Diego. We are happy to introduce ridesharing as a solution to even more military personnel and their families in Southern California.

Collaborating with Fort Meade to bring more drivers on base

We’re also excited to expand transportation services to Fort Meade in Maryland, which is home to the National Security Agency, Central Security Service, United States Cyber Command and the Defense Information Systems Agency – and is also the largest employer in the state of Maryland.

With over 12,000 residents, and 40,000 more people commuting there daily, we’ve worked to introduce transportation services to increase mobility and more economic empowerment opportunities to Maryland drivers. Selected Lyft drivers will be prescreened to have access to the base through a joint product solution — enabling more movement on and off base when previously, it was difficult for drivers to access the base.

“This new service will help Fort Meade’s service members, civilians, and their family members by providing another safe, reliable, door-to-door transportation option on Fort Meade and in the surrounding community,” said Allan Floyd, Fort Meade’s Deputy Garrison Commander-Transformation.

Working with military organizations across the country to remove transportation barriers

We’re privileged to continue our work with other military organizations across the country, including No One Left Behind, and USO Transition Center for Innovation, to remove transportation barriers for active military personnel and veterans.

With No One Left Behind, we’ve worked to put interpreters who’ve risked their lives alongside American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan back in the driver’s seat through a program that gives interpreters the extra support they need to get on the road to economic independence. Through the program, interpreters on SIVs can access special benefits, discounted rides to appointments and employment as drivers. If they don’t have access to a car, they’ll qualify for Express Drive — a Lyft program that enables drivers to earn free car rentals for driving a specified number of hours per week.

In collaboration with the USO Transition Center for Innovation, we’ve worked to provide resources to active members, veterans, and family members in their path forward from military service by providing employment readiness resources to become a Lyft driver and ride credit so members have increased flexibility to search for jobs and integrate with the community.