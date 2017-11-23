Lyft Helps San Diegans #OptOutside This Black Friday



Lyft to Offer Free Rides to San Diego’s Great Outdoor Spaces

SAN DIEGO (November 2017) – Lyft is helping San Diegans #OptOutside this Black Friday by offering free rides to some of San Diego County’s most popular wild spaces.

This Friday, Nov. 24, both new and existing Lyft users can receive one free ride, up to $10, to or from the following parks in the San Diego area: Balboa Park, Cabrillo National Monument, Chicano Park, Lindo Lake County Park, Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, Mission Trails Regional Park, Presidio Park, San Dieguito County Park, San Elijo Lagoon and Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Lyft passengers need only enter promo code OPTOUTSIDESAN in their Lyft app to redeem the offer, while supplies last.

“#OptOutside resonates with Lyft’s vision of a future where there are more parks – not parking lots – in our cities,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “We’re lucky to live in a place where beautiful parks and trails are so easily accessible, and we’re thrilled to provide our riders with a way to #OptOutside this Black Friday.”

In 2015, REI closed its stores on Black Friday, paid employees to spend the day outside and invited America to join them in the outdoors. Over the first two years, 7 million people and 700 organizations have gotten involved and helped turn #OptOutside into a new American tradition.

“REI and Lyft share a passion for building happy, healthy communities. For us that means getting more people outside with their friends and loved ones. And we’re thrilled to partner with Lyft to make it easier for even more people to #OptOutside on Black Friday,” said Ben Steele, REI Chief Creative Officer.

Riders who spend Black Friday outside are encouraged to share photos of their Lyft ride and their outdoor adventures with the #OptOutside hashtag.

About Lyft Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the U.S. population. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

For more information on Lyft in San Diego, visit https://www.lyft.com/ cities/san-diego-ca.