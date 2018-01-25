Lyft Drives Impact of San Diego Nonprofits Through New Community Grant Program

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 2018) – Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S., today announced a new program to support the important work of San Diego area nonprofit organizations focused on building stronger, healthier, more equitable communities. Every month, starting in February 2018, Lyft will award one nonprofit $1,000 in Lyft ride credits to ease transportation challenges and support its work to create positive change in the San Diego region.

As an active member of the greater San Diego business community, Lyft is excited to continue strengthening partnerships with local organizations that are doing important work in the community. The San Diego Community Grants program was developed to help Lyft identify and connect with some of San Diego’s hardest working organizations.

The $1,000 in ride credit is awarded each month and recipients are selected through a competitive application process. Any 501(c)(3) organization that operates in San Diego County is eligible to apply for a grant. Interested applicants can learn more about the opportunity and apply by visiting Lyft’s Community Grants website here.

“We are proud to offer this opportunity to nonprofit organizations doing inspiring work on behalf of communities in San Diego,” said Lyft’s San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “There’s a lot of great work being done, and Lyft is grateful to provide an opportunity for organizations to get a bit of extra support building meaningful impact in our region.”

