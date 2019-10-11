Lowe’s In Vista Joins Nationwide Fire Prevention Initiative

Vista CA, — Lowe’s of Vista, 151 Vista Village Drive, Vista. This Fire Prevention Month, fire safety will be top of mind for thousands of families across the country thanks to a nationwide campaign presented by First Alert and Lowe’s. As part of this joint effort, First Alert is partnering with Lowe’s stores across the U.S. and local fire departments to educate the public about how to protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and carbon monoxide (CO).

Lowe’s stores nationwide will host fun, family-focused activities to teach families about equipping their homes with smoke and CO alarms, as well as planning and practicing a fire escape plan. Children will have the opportunity to build a wooden fire truck in a one-time kids’ workshop and will receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials, while supplies last. In addition, smoke and CO alarms will be on display, including First Alert’s 10-year sealed battery alarms that provide reliable protection for a decade without the hassle of battery replacements.

WHEN: Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Lowe’s stores nationwide ( Check Vista Lowe’s)

To find your closest Lowe’s and contact for event information, visit Lowes.com/storelocator.

VISUALS:

· Local fire department and fire trucks on display

· Families learning and practicing fire escape plans

· Children building wooden fire trucks and wearing firefighter hats

WHY: Each year, nearly 3,000 Americans die from home fires, while CO poisoning claims approximately 450 lives, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). The NFPA also reports that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%) or no working smoke alarms (17%). Due to lack of awareness, or forgetfulness, over 60% of consumers do not test their smoke and CO alarms monthly. Many of these tragedies could be prevented with the proper placement, number and maintenance of working alarms.