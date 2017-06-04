“Loves And Hours” At Scripps Ranch Theatre

Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT) will produce LOVES AND HOURS, by local playwright Stephen Metcalfe, as the final production of SRT’s 2016/2017 Season. The show runs from June 2 – July 2 and is directed by accomplished San Diego actor/director, Fran Gercke.

Jill Drexler, SRT Artistic Director said “Director Fran Gercke has assembled a fantastic cast of San Diego performers to bring Stephen’s story to life. We’re looking forward to telling his story on our stage.”

Gercke shared his passion for the project and admiration of Metcalfe’s work. “Stephen Metcalfe is my kind of playwright because his characters always feel like next door neighbors. I see them every other day or so, we wave hi, but we never really talk, we never get to know each other, never get the chance to become friends. Then one day for no particular reason they make me their confidant. I get a glimpse into their world and see familiar challenges. What was foreign becomes familiar and the familiar becomes heroic. The world becomes a little less overwhelming and more absurdly strange and laughable. In Stephen Metcalfe’s plays, our little lives play out in intimate places and end up cosmically comic. Small but significant, recognizable yet unique.”

About Loves and Hours, by Stephen Metcalfe :

Love. Age. Perspective.

The wisdom learned of experience.

The innocence and impatience of youth.

Loves and Hours is the story of Dan Tilney. He’s a newly divorced empty nester – and a man now totally at a loss as to what to do with the rest of his life. His friends know. Dan needs a girl. But will it be Charlotte, beautiful, bursting with life and twenty years his junior? Or will it be Julia; his life-long friend and confidant? And what about his teenage son who is having an affair with a neighbor? And his ex-wife who has announced she’s gay? What about his best friend, Harold, – who is going through a midlife crisis and his daughter, Rebecca, who is seemingly furious with everything and everyone? In this gentle comedy, life and love are complicated for the young and not so young alike.