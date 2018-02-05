Love Your Neighbor – Fundraiser for North County Immigration Task Force

Love Your Neighbor – A Fundraiser for North County Immigration Task Force Join the North County Immigration Task Force for an afternoon of entertainment, delicious food and drink.

Buy a Valentine’s gift for your sweetheart at our silent auction! We’ll have deals on fine dining, massages, and gift baskets! Make a donation and make your honey — or yourself — happy!

And for every beer you purchase, $1 goes to NCITF!

All funds raised go to the North County Immigration Task Force Emergency & Legal Fund! Suggested minimum donation per ticket is $20. We would be grateful if you would consider sponsoring the purchase of additional tickets. Donations of $50 or more will include an NCITF T-Shirt!