Love Locks installed Today

September 2, 2016

Ally Art Man has company Allie Art Lady and Love Locks. Do Not miss 3rd Annual Alley festival in downtown Historic Vista 10 AM to 10 PM tomorrow Saturday, September 3. The parade starts at 11 AM and Ally Art Man and Alley Art Lady will be married at 4 PM come on down bring the family.

  September 2, 2016
  • By:
  September 2, 2016 @ 2:42 pm
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

1 Comment

  1. Pamela Becraft says:
    December 30, 2016 at 5:55 pm

    I’m sitting here at Artbeat, and am an employee…so, where did you hear this rumor?

    Reply

