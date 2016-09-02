Ally Art Man has company Allie Art Lady and Love Locks. Do Not miss 3rd Annual Alley festival in downtown Historic Vista 10 AM to 10 PM tomorrow Saturday, September 3. The parade starts at 11 AM and Ally Art Man and Alley Art Lady will be married at 4 PM come on down bring the family.
Love Locks installed Today
