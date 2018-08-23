Love A Clean San Diego Amps Up for Day of Environmental Action 

More than 8,000 volunteers sought for Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 15

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – I Love A Clean San Diego is looking for 8,000 volunteers to participate at more than 100 sites across San Diego County on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 9 AM – 12:00 PM, as part of the 34rdAnnual Coastal Cleanup Day (CCD). ILACSD has coordinated this event locally for 33 years and successfully mobilizes thousands of volunteers, while also supporting cleanup efforts in Tijuana. Volunteers of all ages and ability levels are encouraged to sign up for a site in their neighborhood and help leave a lasting impact on the entire region. The media is invited to join ILACSD staff, event sponsors, and elected officials at the kickoff site at Mission Bay – South Shores where volunteers will complete beautification projects in addition to litter removal, including a mural project, stenciling storm drains, and mulching. For more information about sites and volunteer registration, please visit www.CleanupDay.org.

Coastal Cleanup Day covers more than the shoreline. ILACSD focuses the majority of its cleanup efforts along inland waterways and canyons. With 80% of marine debris coming from inland territories, volunteers learn first-hand the importance of keeping trash out of waterways that flow out to the ocean untreated through the storm drain system. Last year alone, CCD volunteers removed 137,299 pounds of trash and recyclables from San Diego and Tijuana regions that otherwise would have polluted the beloved coastline and the Pacific Ocean.

ILACSD invites volunteers to take waste reduction into their own hands by pledging to “Bring Your Own” reusable items when they register at www.CleanupDay.org. Each volunteer who brings a reusable water bottle, work gloves, and/or a bucket to collect litter significantly reduces the need for single-use bags and disposable gloves. Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated buckets entered into this year’s Bling Your Bucket contest.

Utilizing the Clean Swell app is another option for volunteers to help cut back on waste produced at this year’s Coastal Cleanup Day. Volunteers are encouraged to download the Clean Swell app to be used in place of paper data cards to track the debris collected at this event. The app is free and available to download for both iOS and Android devices.

Sony Electronics has returned to sponsor this year’s Coastal Cleanup Day Photo Contest where volunteers have the opportunity to win a Sony Point & Shoot Camera. Volunteers are encouraged to submit a photo of their Coastal Cleanup Day experience that best fits the theme, Cleaner Together. Photos for the Bling Your Bucket and Sony Photo Contests may be submitted to iloveacleansd@gmail.com.

ILACSD organizes Coastal Cleanup Day in San Diego County in partnership with the California Coastal Commission as part of a global international event led by the Ocean Conservancy. Top tier supporters of Coastal Cleanup Day include the County of San Diego, Think Blue San Diego, The Coca-Cola Foundation, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Evans Hotels/The Bahia, and KFMB. Several corporate supporters plan to mobilize employee volunteers and their families at cleanup sites across the county including SDG&E which has accounted for more than 8,000 corporate volunteers over the last 16 years. Please visit www.CleanUpDay.org for more details.

About I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) As San Diego’s most influential advocate for sustainability, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) is an environmental catalyst, awakening passion and inspiring action, empowering everyone to improve the health and beauty of our local environment. For over sixty years, we’ve brought the best in all of us together for a lasting, positive impact on our region. We are passion in action. For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit www.cleansd.org or call (619) 291-0103.