LOUIS LANDON RETURNS TO VISTA

Fri Jan 13 – WHITE WATER, CA – 7:30 p.m. House Concert Fundraiser for Wells in the Desert. RSVP Alan at scott2sing@gmail.com Seats are $40. Wine and cheese reception.

Sat Jan 14 – MISSION VIEJO, CA – 7:00 p.m. – – – – Sinatra and More! Advance tickets are $10, $15 at the door. Norman P Murray Community Center 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 For more information call 949-470-8440

Sun Jan 15 – CARLSBAD, CA – 2:00 p.m. – – – – Carlsbad City Library, Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011 This is a free concert. Reserved seats are distributed 2 hours before the concert. For more information call 760-602-2049

Wed Jan 18 – PASADENA, CA – 12:10 p.m. – – – – – Solo Piano Concert – Pasadena Presbyterian Church 585 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena CA 91101. Short program & solo piano concert. Call 626-793-2191 for more information.

Fri Jan 20 – VISTA, CA – 7:30 p.m. Arrive at 7:00 Buena Creek Road, Vista CA. 92084 This house concert is open to the public. Admission by donation: Suggested donation $20 Call Margareth (Peg) to make your reservation: 760-822-4612 or e-mail her at mpdemery@cox.net

Sun Jan 22 – ANAHEIM, CA – 10:00 a.m. – – – – – Orange County Center for Spiritual Renewal, 17272 Newhope St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708. Main building, 2nd floor. Call 714-963-3516 for more information