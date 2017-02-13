Only Losers Litter Trash Walk Sunday, February 19th

The Backfence Society and The Woman’s Club of Vista present on Sunday, 19 February 2017 11:00 am. Brengle Terrace City Park. 1300 Vale Tewrrace, Vista

Next time you see someone throwing trash on the ground, make them accountable. Or be the change you wish to see in the world and pick up one piece of litter a day. Do it in front of complete strangers. Talk about your disgust toward litter everywhere you go. Your intolerance will be contagious. Connect with strangers through a mutual disdain for the sanitarily deficient. People love to dislike things and we can all unequivocally hate the indefensible violation of littering.

Real change starts with small victories. Let the world know that you do not tolerate littering. If you see someone litter, call them out. Litter is a communal embarrassment and it’s our duty to shame those who continue to trash our communities with blatant disrespect.

A community trash clean up walk starting at Brengle Terrace Park. We plan to meet at the BTP and split into groups to divide and conquer cleaning up litter in Vista.

Please wear crazy, bright or loud clothing – we will also have capes on hand to add to the super hero vibes of the day, you will be a community crusader, spreading the message of putting trash in its place. You can also make a difference by joining a litter trash walk in Vista by signing up here.

This trash walk is open to all ages (children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). Volunteers assume all risk by agreeing to participating in the trash cleanup. Volunteers must observe traffic laws and use pedestrian pathways and sidewalks.

We will be providing gloves, trash bags and pickers, but supplies are limited so if you have equipment you would like to bring please do!

Wear comfortable shoes, hat, sunglasses, sunscreen and bring water!

http://thewomansclub of vista.org

http://vistaartfoundation.com

North CountyJanitorial Supply