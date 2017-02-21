“Only Losers Litter” Strikes Again

It was another “Only Losers Litter Trash Walk”. It was held on Sunday, 19 February at 11:00 am in Brengle Terrace Park. If you’re not aware, the on-going Only Losers Litter Trash Walks are a cleanup campaign by The Backfence Society and supported by the Women’s Club of Vista, the Vista Art Foundation, and North County Janitorial Supply.

Brengle Terrace Park is a hub of recreational activities for the city of Vista. The Gloria E. McClellan Senior Center, Brengle Terrace Recreation Center, Moonlight Amphitheatre and Alta Vista Botanical Gardens are all housed on the property. The park provides lighted basketball and tennis courts, playground equipment, the Jim Porter Recreation Center, a disc golf course, picnic areas, restrooms, bocce ball courts and open space for play.

Once a month a new location in Vista is selected and dozens of people show up to help collect trash. High school students, service clubs, artists, and other concerned citizens. Some even come from surrounding communities to help beautify Vista.

This time everyone met at a picnic pavilion next to the Children’s Playground. All ages came to participate in this clean-up effort. Some came wearing costumes and some came wearing capes. If you didn’t bring your own cape you could borrow one at the sign up table. After signing in you were issued gloves, a bucket for your group, and a long reaching grabber.

Volunteers were told to go anywhere in the park to collect trash and there would be a prize for whoever came up with the most unusual piece of litter. Meet up time for everyone was 1:30 at the large trash bins on the end of the overflow parking lot for the Moonlight Amphitheater. Teams went out together. Families went out together. I went out with two photographers from thevistapress.com., Philippe Carre and Eric Hutchins. We headed along the small creek that borders Vale Terrace Drive. We collected all kinds of paper, glass, some balls, but nothing that would win the prize.

On one slope next to the fast moving creek my small group encountered Laurie, a volunteer from Carlsbad. She found an old broken tennis racket not far from the tennis courts that had promise. Someone must have been very unhappy with their tennis game. Another group ahead of us shouted out a discovery they hoped would win the prize. It was a part from an Audi. At the turn-in area people brought back recyclables, an old doll, pieces of a cabinet, a length of rusty water pipe, and the prize winner… a shabby plaid pair of men’s boxers.

Organizers Sarah Spinks, Nancy B. Parker, and Alexis Panchèvre are to be congratulated for a job well done. Chad Spinks, Eleanor Hutchins, Anita Hutchins, Julia Nguyen, and Elizabeth Jaka assisted with registration, photos and other organizational tasks. According to Nancy B. Jones, “100 people from age 7 months to 75 braved the drizzle and rain and made Brengle Terrace Park in Vista a cleaner place!” “Families and students from Casita, Hannalei, Bobier, Guajome, Vista High, Mission Vista and RBV, as well as All Saints Preschool did a wonderful job!”

The “Only Losers Litter” campaign suggests that the next time you see someone throwing trash on the ground, make them accountable. Also, be the change you wish to see in the world and pick up one piece of litter a day. Real change starts with small victories so everyone should do a better job of passing the message along to those who need to hear it most, because “ONLY LOSERS LITTER.”

http://onlyloserslitter.com/

http://www.backfencesociety.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Brengle-Terrace-City-Park/136835263025031

http://www.cityofvista.com/home/showdocument?id=3796