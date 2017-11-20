Only Losers Litter Held Sunday

Rhea Mursalin…. The Backfence Society, along with The Women’s Club of Vista held their monthly Only Losers Litter trash walk on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The event took place at 528 N Santa Fe Avenue, Vista at 2:30 pm and lasted about an hour and a half. The event welcomed any and every one of all different ages, even babies in strollers were present! Participants met in the parking lot of Yingst Discount Appliances where they signed in and got organized for the walk. Each participant was given a pair of gloves, a trash picker, a bag for recyclable trash, and a bucket for other pieces of litter/garbage.

Volunteers were also encouraged to bring their own capes or wear the ones provided if they chose to do so. Most persons who came from the community were families or friends in groups who were not new to these events. There were also Vista teachers present with their Church group which included children of all ages. The walk took place solely on the North Santa Fe Street and to make picking up trash as much fun as possible, participants competed to win a prize if they found the weirdest piece of trash. The prize was an Only Losers Litter tote bag, as well as several stickers bearing the same slogan. Everyone was not only committed to cleaning up the street, but they did so cheerfully, which was evident from their happy, smiling faces, and steady chatter. There was no doubt that these participants were excited to be making a difference in their community.

For more information on Only Losers Litter and their events:

https://www.facebook.com/onlyloserslitter1/

http://onlyloserslitter.com/