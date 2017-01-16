Loading...
Only Losers Litter – First Trash Walk Was Magical, Trashy Fun

January 16, 2017

Volunteers in front of mural by artist Teddy Pancake

 About 100 volunteers turned out to clean up trash Sunday, January 15, 2017. The Trash Walk started at the Vista Transit Center parking lot off of Olive Ave and ended in the parking lot off of Broadway in front of the “Be the Change” mural by artist Teddy Pancake.

 Trash walkers collected: three truckloads of trash, one truckload of recycling and six shopping carts, along with some stoneware dishes, a tiered dessert tray, a microwave, soggy jackets, and some pallet wood.
Thank you to all the volunteers who came out to make Vista beautiful by picking up after some people lacking class. Thank you to the Woman’s Club of Vista, Pizza Maniac, American Tattoo and The Vista Art Foundation. Next trash walk is Sunday, February 19 at Brengle Terrace Park at 11:00am.
