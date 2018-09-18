Los Montaño Returns to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido

Música en la Plaza Music Series Continues Every Friday in September!

Escondido, CA – September , 2018 – Our Música en la Plaza music series continues for another fun-filled night with Los Montaño performing on Friday, September 21st.

This is a free music series which happens every Friday in September from 7pm-10pm in the Lyric Court at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Los Montaño is a band composed of four elements. Their names are Olmedo Montaño (Guitarist, 1st voice), Marlene Montaño (Bass), Luis Montaño (Accordion, 2nd voice), and Luis Alberto Torres (Drums).

They identify themselves as romantic and passionate for the music that inspired them since their youth. They dominate as a variety band in order to please the public, playing cumbia, norteño, corridos, and much more.

Although no RSVP is required and admission is free, you can RSVP here: http://artcenter.org/event/musica-en-la-plaza-los-montano/.

Seating at bistro tables is also available for $12/seat or $40 for a table for 4. Table seating is very limited, so purchase your seats early! Purchase your table here: http://bit.ly/2x8bsQJ

During Música en la Plaza, we will have food trucks and our Center bar will be open as well.

Get more information about Música en la Plaza or to purchase a reserved seating: http://artcenter.org/events/category/espanol/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.