Lorraine Castellanos Returns to “Jazz It Up” at the California Center for the Arts

Jazz Jam Sessions Continue through the End of the Month!

Escondido, CA – August 2018 – Enjoy live music under the stars Friday nights in August with Jazz Jam Sessions. This free music series continues to bring top jazz musicians to the Center on Friday, August 17, 2018 in the Lyric Court from 7 pm-10 pm. Jam with the band or just watch while you enjoy food and drinks from our food truck market and cash bar.

Jam Sessions continues with the Lorraine Castellanos Quartet making their return to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Lorraine Castellanos has an intense passion for music, evident in her perceptive phrasing and tone, both as an instrumentalist and vocalist.

With a weighty voice and sensitive execution on the Classical Guitar, Castellanos is gaining a reputation as a dynamic musical presence in her hometown of San Diego, California.

Inspired by the likes of John Williams, Andres Segovia, and Berta Rojas, Castellanos has equal admiration for the great female jazz song stylists who have inspired her to sing selections from the great American Songbook, particularly Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington.

Before Jazz Jam Sessions, come visit our newest exhibition in the Center Museum! The Museum is open to the public and free from 5 to 7pm prior to Food Truck Fridays, Jazz Jam Sessions, and most other center–presented performances.

Get more information about Jazz Jam Sessions or to purchase a seat at a table: http://artcenter.org/event/jazz-jam-sessions-lorraine-castellanos-quartet/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.