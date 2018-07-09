Longtime Vista Restaurant to Change Hands

Pat Murphy– Vista, CA …Forty years ago and there were no freeways, no signal lights, and very little traffic in Vista. That’s when the little taco shop at the corner of Citrus and Hwy 395 (now Main Street) became known as “The Village Café”. Over the years the restaurant became one of Vista’s most popular eating establishments and now people who were brought to the eatery as children are bringing their children in for the cuisine. However, at the end of July, the restaurant known as “The Village Café” will fall into the history books as a new restaurant takes over. Vistans will soon see a major renovation and a brand new cuisine will emerge in the historic downtown area of Vista.

The Nazarian Family, Albert, Sandy, Fred and Elizabeth, are stepping back from operating the restaurant. They are taking a big new step into the future. It will be a future free from 6 day work weeks and not being able to enjoy Holidays. Even though they are looking forward to the change, they have all expressed how much they will miss their customers that they have been serving for almost 40 years. These are customers who have become extended family. These are customers who have celebrated life events at the restaurant. These are customers that have become good friends. The four want to express their genuine appreciation to their customers for the love and support they have felt from the community for almost 40 years.

The last day for the Village Café will come at the end of July. The Nazarians will continue serving their customers until then. The new operator, Eddy Shakarjian, and his family, will take over on August 1st. They are planning a major make over and the restaurant will become Shak’s Mediterranean Bistro.

The Shakarjian family also lives in Vista and were the owners of the Armenian Café in Carlsbad for 27 years before their landlord sold the property. They previously ran a very successful family restaurant and will soon do so again.

If you and your family have enjoyed the hospitality at The Village Cafe, I would suggest that you go by the restaurant and wish Albert, Sandy, Fred, and Elizabeth well as they take the big step into the next phase of their lives. You might also want to take some selfies with them and make plans to see them at an upcoming event that they can now freely attend.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Village-Cafe/120081718008257