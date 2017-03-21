Reprinted from Indian Voices March 2017 Publication

The National Field office of the American Indian Movement proudly announces the Longest Walk 5.2 “Calling To An End To Drug Abuse & Domestic Violence” Dennis Banks, National Field Director, and co-founder of the American Indian Movement issued a phase 3 year walk across America in 2016. Dennis stated “Because of the extremely high rate of abuse, suicides, drug related deaths and destruction, which is at pandemic stage, our mission is to cross this continent on foot, seeking cultural and spiritual solutions to end drug abuse and domestic violence.”

Dennis Banks, Nowa Cumig, is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Anishinaabe Peoples. Dennis has played a historical role as co-founder of the American Movement (AIM), community leader and activist for over 30 years. In 1978 he assisted in organizing the first “Longest Walk”, Trail of Broken Treaties.” Tribal Nations gathered and marched from San Francisco to Washington DC with the purpose of bringing awareness in the unjust and unlawful actions taking place against Native American peoples across the nation.

The Longest Walk 2.3 and 4 were held from 2008 to 2014. And in 2016 covered 3,600 miles and traveled through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas,Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia before ending in Washington DC. The Longest Walk 5.2 2017 will begin in San Francisco and will be arriving in Washington DC on July 15th, 2017.

The Multuracultural Global Network

http://indianvoices.net

http://ww.longestwalk.us