Long-time Members & Past Presidents Honored at The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

Vista CA –At a recent monthly luncheon at the Shadowridge Golf Club, The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC honored long-time members, members’ tenure milestones, and Past Presidents. Since April is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs birthday month, the Vista Club celebrates long-time members and recognizes members for tenure in the Club. The members shown represent 172 years of service in North County communities. A few of the members shown served earlier in The Woman’s Club of Vista Juniors. This year the Club is 103 years old.