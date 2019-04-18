Long-time Members & Past Presidents Honored at The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

Vista CA –At a recent monthly luncheon at the Shadowridge Golf Club, The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC honored long-time members, members’ tenure milestones, and Past Presidents. Since April is the General Federation of Women’s Clubs birthday month, the Vista Club celebrates long-time members and recognizes members for tenure in the Club. The members shown represent 172 years of service in North County communities. A few of the members shown served earlier in The Woman’s Club of Vista Juniors. This year the Club is 103 years old.
From left, seated: Sylvia Buesch (30 yrs), Ruth Schneider (27 yrs), and Shirley Lahr (40 yrs). Standing: Past President Nancy B Jones (10 yrs), Karen Rott (5 yrs), Mayor Judy Ritter (5 yrs), Fran Jensen (10 yrs), Carolyn Chiriboga (10 yrs), Alice Reule (15 yrs), Sheila Carlson (15 yrs), Linda Story (5 yrs) Not pictured: Cheryl Mast (5 yrs), April Hamilton (5 yrs), Past Presidents and long-time members Carol Yunt (29 yrs) and Lynn Sapin (21 yrs) – Photo by Amanda Jones
Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson 760-414-1423