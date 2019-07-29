Loma Alta Slough Enhancement Project – Community Workshop #1

Oceanside, CA — The City of Oceanside Water Utilities Department is hosting an upcoming public workshop to introduce the Loma Alta Wetlands Enhancement planning project. The project area is located between Coast Highway and Pacific Street in southern Oceanside, adjacent to Buccaneer Beach Park. The purpose of the project is to expand coastal wetland habitat and improve public access and outdoor recreation through trails and educational signage. The planning and design phase is being funded by a grant from the State Coastal Conservancy.

The community workshop will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Oceanside Public Library Community Room located at 330 N. Coast Highway. All interested members of the community and environmental and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to attend. A brief presentation will be given at 5:15 p.m. The remainder of the time will be open for attendees to provide their input on the project’s goals and objectives for the City’s consideration. Light refreshments will be provided.

This is the first of three community workshops scheduled for the project’s planning phase. Input voiced by the public will inform the project footprint, amenities and balance between habitat expansion, recreation and educational features. Please RSVP to Justin Gamble, Project Manager at jgamble@oceansideca.org by August 7.