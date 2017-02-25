Loading...
Location Matters Sells H&R Block Building in South Oceanside

Oceanside, CA – February  2017 Location Matters is proud to announce the recent sale of 1829 & 1833 S. Coast Hwy. in popular South Oceanside. The property was purchased as an investment by Sycamore Properties for $1,050,000. The Seller of the property, Alyce Leach Trust, has owned the property for almost three decades.

H&R Block building at 1829 & 1833 S. Coast Hwy. in Oceanside

The 5,400 square foot property includes two retail spaces, with longtime tenant of 28 years, H&R Block occupying 3,600 square feet and Design Nails utilizing the remaining 1,800 square feet. The two tenants will continue to operate out of their spaces under the new ownership. Marc Karren of Location Matters represented both the buyer and seller in this transaction.

About Location Matters….Location Matters is a San Diego based commercial real estate brokerage focused on retail properties, with a very specialized
restaurant leasing and sales team.

The staff at Location Matters is made up of highly skilled commercial real estate professionals with knowledge and experience
in the retail real estate, finance and restaurant industries. The Location Matters Southern California corporate office is based in
Del Mar, CA, which currently services San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

For more information about Marc Karren visit

Marc Karren


For more information about Location Matters visit www.locationmatters.com

