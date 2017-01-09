Location Matters Sells Freestanding Vista Drive-Thru Property

San Diego, California – January 9, 2017 Location Matters is excited to announce the recent sale of a freestanding drive-thru property in Vista located at 1004 S. Santa Fe Avenue, for $1,200,000 to buyer Beshay Properties, LLC., a 100-unit Jack in the Box franchisee. Located in a commercial pocket of northern San Diego County, the 2,343 square foot property included a 600 foot basement sitting on a large 18,459 square foot parcel. The seller, ABAL, LLC was the owner-user of the property, operating it as a drive-thru Mexican restaurant. The building was delivered vacant at the time of the sale. As the property’s third listing broker, Mike Spilky, President of Location Matters, exclusively represented seller in this transaction.

About Location Matters … Location Matters is a San Diego based commercial real estate brokerage focused on retail properties, with a very specialized restaurant leasing and sales team. The staff at Location Matters is made up of highly skilled commercial real estate professionals with knowledge and experience in the retail real estate, finance and restaurant industries. The Location Matters Southern California corporate office is based in Del Mar, CA, which currently services San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

