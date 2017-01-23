Location Matters Sells Four Tenant Coastal Retail Investment in South Oceanside

Oceanside, CA – January 23, 2017 Location Matters is proud to announce the recent sale of 606 Cassidy St. for $800,000 cash, purchased as an investment by M&D Investment Group. The 6,034 square foot parcel included a 2,314 square foot building fully leased to four retail tenants. Longtime tenants, A Touch of Elegance, Starting Time, HomeSmart and Jes Tax will continue to operate out of their spaces under the new ownership. Marc Karren of Location Matters represented the seller, SNL Investments in this transaction.

About Location Matters…Location Matters is a San Diego based commercial real estate brokerage focused on retail properties, with a very specialized restaurant leasing and sales team. The staff at Location Matters is made up of highly skilled commercial real estate professionals with knowledge and experience in the retail real estate, finance and restaurant industries. The Location Matters Southern California corporate office is based in Del Mar, CA, which currently services San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Links:

For additional photos and listing information: 606 Cassidy Street Brochure

For more information about Marc Karren visit http://locationmatters.com/team_members/marc-karren/

For more information about Location Matters visit www.locationmatters.com