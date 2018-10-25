Local Youth With Disabilities Join the Big Leagues At Angel Stadium

The Angels Baseball Foundation, Bank of America and Little League® Team Up for 13th Annual Bank of America Challenger Classic

What: On Saturday, October 27, more than 800 children with physical and intellectual disabilities from 41 Challenger Division Little League teams will experience the thrill of playing baseball at Angel Stadium as part of the 13th annual Bank of America “Challenger Classic.” Created through a partnership between the Angels Baseball Foundation and Bank of America, the Challenger Classic provides young players with the joy of playing America’s favorite pastime alongside their baseball heroes and coaches, on the field at Angel Stadium.

Scheduled to participate in this year’s Bank of America Challenger Classic are Keynan Middleton, Bobby Grich, Mickey Hatcher, Clyde Wright, and Dino Ebel. In addition to the current and former Angels, 350 Bank of America volunteers, local Little League “Buddies” and pep squads from local high schools will help make it a day to remember. Each team will also get their photo with an Angels player and a special medal award ceremony near home plate.

Four sets of games will be played starting at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m. with each age division playing a two-inning, one-hour game on designated diamonds on the outfield grass at Angel Stadium. Families, friends and baseball fans are invited to join Bank of America and the Angels Baseball Foundation at the Bank of America Challenger Classic. Seating is open and free to the public.

The 2018 Challenger Classic will also host the fourth annual Fall Festival Resource Fair in the Angel Stadium Music Garden. Athletes and their families are encouraged to explore what programs and resources are offered in the community not only for youth with disabilities but for the families as well.

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018 – 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Resource Fair will run for the entire day and Challenger Classic sessions will take place from 10:15am to 5pm.

Where: Angel Stadium – 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Who: Angels RHP Keynan Middleton, Third Base Coach Dino Ebel and Angels Alumni, including: Bobby Grich, Mickey Hatcher, Clyde Wright and Chairman, Dennis Kuhl.

