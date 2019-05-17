Local Woman Gives Hope to Cancer Patients of North County﻿

Imagine being told your loved one has cancer. It’s a terrifying thought, one that Tri-City Medical Center’s Cancer Care Navigator, Renee Ebejer had the hardship of experiencing first hand, twice.



“My mother and sister are both breast cancer survivors,” said Ebejer. “Knowing what challenges, they experienced, has given me great insight to the focus I give to our patients. Thereby implementing the ease and care they so deserve during their treatment plan.”

As the cancer care coordinator for the Tri-City Medical Center Women’s Diagnostic Center, this devastating disease is something Ebejer experiences on a daily basis. The position, which is funded by the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, guides newly diagnosed patients from the time of a suspicious finding all the way through the patient’s treatment plan, providing useful information on insurance, medical procedures and emotional support.

“Renee has a huge impact on the lives of her patients and their families by providing comfort and support throughout some of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Tri-City Hospital Foundation President Jennifer Paroly. “Tri-City Hospital Foundation is proud to support Renee in providing the quality care and compassion the women of North County deserve.”

Tri-City Medical Center’s Women’s Center has one of the most comprehensive breast cancer screening and care programs in San Diego County because of the generosity of Tri-City Hospital Foundation donors with state-of-the art 3D mammography equipment that can detect between 20 to 65 percent more invasive breast cancers than 2D alone and with SonoCiné, a radiation-free ultrasound-based technology that can detect cancers as small as a lentil in women with dense breasts, which a traditional mammogram can miss.

To schedule an appointment, call Jody at 760-940-5017 or email feltja@tcmc.com.