Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Local Vista Student Megan Mahoney Receives Scholastic Award

Local Vista Student Megan Mahoney Receives Scholastic Award

By   /  February 17, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

NEVADA, MO Ms. Megan A. Mahoney, daughter of Ron and Jennifer Mahoney of Vista, California, has been placed on the Dean’s List for her scholastic performance at Cottey College during the fall 2016 semester. In order to be on the Dean’s List, the student’s grade point average must be between a 3.50 and 3.74 on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

Cottey College is an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women located in Nevada, Missouri. Its residential student capacity of 350 typically represents 40 states and 20 countries. Cottey is owned and supported by the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization of approximately 238,000 members. Cottey is the only nonsectarian college in the nation owned and supported by women for women.

Cottey College “True to the mission of promoting educational opportunities for women, education continues to be the primary philanthropy of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In fact, the P.E.O. Sisterhood proudly sponsors no less than six international philanthropies, or projects, designed to assist women with their educational goals.”

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on February 17, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 17, 2017 @ 1:07 am
  • Filed Under: Local
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Santa Margarita Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Annual Awards

Read More →