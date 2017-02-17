Local Vista Student Megan Mahoney Receives Scholastic Award

NEVADA, MO Ms. Megan A. Mahoney, daughter of Ron and Jennifer Mahoney of Vista, California, has been placed on the Dean’s List for her scholastic performance at Cottey College during the fall 2016 semester. In order to be on the Dean’s List, the student’s grade point average must be between a 3.50 and 3.74 on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

Cottey College is an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women located in Nevada, Missouri. Its residential student capacity of 350 typically represents 40 states and 20 countries. Cottey is owned and supported by the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic educational organization of approximately 238,000 members. Cottey is the only nonsectarian college in the nation owned and supported by women for women.

Cottey College “True to the mission of promoting educational opportunities for women, education continues to be the primary philanthropy of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. In fact, the P.E.O. Sisterhood proudly sponsors no less than six international philanthropies, or projects, designed to assist women with their educational goals.”