Local Veterans Groups Join Together to Collect Ball Gowns

San Marcos, CA — The National Veterans Group and VETogether have joined forces to support military spouses as birthday ball season rapidly approaches.

To help with the annual Armed Services YMCA of Camp Pendleton Ball Gown Giveaway, the two groups along with Barrel Harbor Brewing in Vista, will be hosting a ball gown drive from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

“The veteran community understands how expensive it is to attend birthday balls every year,” VETogether organizer Wayne Wilson said. “So, if we can help reduce the financial burden for those wanting to attend, then maybe we help make it a little less stressful and a lot more fun.”

The ASYMCA Ball Gown Giveaway takes place every fall before the official ball season begins for the Navy and Marine Corps. According to ASYMCA Events and Marketing Manager Elvira Martinez, spouses who take advantage of the event save on average over $300.

National Veterans CEO Cliff Ireland said he learned about the Ball Gown Giveaway after watching a presentation about the event by Martinez, and knew it was something that the National Veterans Group had to participate in.

“The truth is, as veterans we don’t have many opportunities to help our active duty families and I cannot thank VETogether and Barrel Harbor enough for taking charge and making this drop off event possible,” Ireland said.

Along with women’s gently used or new gowns, jewelry, evening shoes, purses and shawls will be accepted. Men’s suits, belts, ties and formal shoes will also be welcomed.

“Even if you don’t have items to donate feel free to stop by to not only support a veteran owned business, but for camaraderie and an opportunity to meet some of our local veterans,” Wilson said.

For more information about the ASYMCA and the Ball Gown Giveaway, email emartinez@asymca.org. For additional information about the VETogether event email Don Gomez at dgomez@natvets.org or on Facebook @vetogether76.

The National Veterans Group is a non-profit organization focusing on community involvement and legislation that have a positive impact on the veteran community.

VETogether creates events around San Diego County where the veteran and active duty communities can come together, share their stories and have a good time in a safe environment.