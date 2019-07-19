Local Students Make Honor Roll At Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll spring term 2019 have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,327 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 4,352 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Carlsbad — 3.5 or Better: Zareena A. Bokhari, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Brionna R. Geldert, Senior, Business Administration; Connor J. Hull, Senior, Civil Engineering; Christopher A. Mellusi, Sophomore, Design & Innovation Management; Gabriella K. Sanchez, Sophomore, Marketing.

Blair A. Stone, Sophomore, Animal Sciences.

Encinitas — 3.5 or Better: Hunter Biskup, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Marina D. Keller, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering.

Escondido — 3.5 or Better: Eileen Roberts, Senior, Psychology.

San Marcos — Straight-A Average: Carlee A. Quade, Junior, Liberal Studies.

Vista — 3.5 or Better: Kyla R. Dewald, Senior, Mechanical Engineering.

