Local Sponsor M Bar C Construction Underwrites 20 New AEDs﻿

Taking Prevention to Heart: The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation Donates 100th AED to Vista Unified School District

Presentation of 20 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Vista Unified School District (VUSD) to be allocated amongst elementary, middle, and high schools plus administrative buildings.

The donation marks 100th AED that the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation has made to San Diego County schools and youth centers to protect young hearts from Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)—the leading cause of death on school campuses and #1 killer of student athletes—which took Eric’s life in 2009.

VUSD AEDs were underwritten by M Bar C Construction, who has championed heart-safe campuses by partnering with the Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation to equip schools with life-saving devices and training to implement a cardiac emergency response plan.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 29, 1 p.m. – Vista Unified School District,1234 Arcadia, Vista, CA 92084W

Linda Kimble , Ed.D., superintendent, VUSD

WHY:Studies show that 92% of sudden cardiac arrest victims die because emergency intervention must occur within five minutes of collapse, which includes hands-only CPR and use of an AED. The Average arrival time for EMS can be 6 to 12 minutes, so schools must be prepared to respond to a cardiac emergency until help arrives. Funding often prohibits schools from having enough AEDs so that one can be reached within 3 minutes from where the SCA victim collapses.