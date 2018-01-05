Local School Results of the Carlsbad Invitational Wrestling Tournament Yahoo / Inbox

Vista 6th with 105 points Isaac Alvarez 8th at 106; Killian Perrigon 4th at 120; Daniel Medrano 3rd at 138; Michael Medrano 3rd at 160; Dylan Gruver 4th at 195; David Flores 5th at 220.

Mission Hills 8th with 87 points Dean Gallagos 4th at 113; Aria Mazroy 1st at 126; Edwin Aristondo 5th at 160; Braulio Gonzales 7th at 170; Jonathan Gomez 2nd at 195; Jayce Jovero 3rd at 195; David Moedano 8th at 285.

Orange Glen 9th with 77 Juan Diaz 5th at 106; Roberto Reyes 4th at 145; Chris Adams 5th at 152; Zeus Gonzales 8th at 170; Javier Reyes 5th at 195; Mario Ramirez 7th at 220; Eric Cortez 7th at 285.

Carlsbad George Aguilar 4th at 106; Conor Kincard 6th at 113; Lucas Jeetan 7th at 113; Shadi Mitwalli 1st at 160; Luke Scattini Carlsbad 4th at 170.

Guajome Park Dominic Ranier 7th at 106; Antonio Palomera 8th at 195.

Sage Creek Cole Kirby 120

Oceanside Michael Aguirre 8th at 120; Francisco Arguelles 2nd at 138; JaQuez Goodson 8th at 145; Chase Zundel 3rd at 182.

San Marcos Brandon Pierce 7th at 126. Kyler Grubbs 7th at 132. Frankie Sanchez at 160. Jason Santiago 6th at 19.5 Isaac Villagomal 6th at 220. Allen Salgado 6th at 285.

Torrey Pines Paulo Diminice 6th at 170; Pierre Thomas 5th at 182; Joseph Anthony 4th at 220.