Local Restaurants Partner with Promises2Kids for Foodies 4 Foster Kids

San Diego, CA –Show you care by dining where it matters throughout the month of May to benefit 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with 24 local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children through Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. From the moment they come into foster care and through to adulthood, Promises2Kids provides the hope, support, and opportunities these special individuals need to change their lives for the better… now and for years to come.

Participating restaurants include: 264 Fresco, Coasterra, Cupcakes a la Yola, Davanti Enoteca, Dixie Pops, En Fuego, Encontro North Park, Green Dragon Tavern & Museum, JoJo’s Creamery, La Cajita , Masters Kitchen and Cocktail, Mustangs and Burros at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, Pacifica Del Mar, Park & Rec, Red O, Richard Walker’s Pancake House, The Crack Shack, The Good Seed Food Company, The Grill at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & Spa, The Whet Noodle, Urban Plates, Waypoint Public, and Working Class.

Each participating restaurant will donate proceeds from select menu items to Promises2Kids. For more information on Foodies 4 Foster Kids, please visit: www.promises2kids.org