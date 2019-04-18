Loading...
Local Restaurants Partner with Promises2Kids for Foodies 4 Foster Kids

San Diego, CA –Show you care by dining where it matters throughout the month of May to benefit 3,000 children in foster care. Promises2Kids has partnered with 24 local restaurants to raise funds for San Diego foster children through Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center. From the moment they come into foster care and through to adulthood, Promises2Kids provides the hope, support, and opportunities these special individuals need to change their lives for the better… now and for years to come.

Participating restaurants include: 264 FrescoCoasterraCupcakes a la YolaDavanti EnotecaDixie PopsEn FuegoEncontro North ParkGreen Dragon Tavern & MuseumJoJo’s CreameryLa Cajita Masters Kitchen and CocktailMustangs and Burros at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & SpaPacifica Del MarPark & RecRed ORichard Walker’s Pancake HouseThe Crack ShackThe Good Seed Food CompanyThe Grill at The Lodge at Torrey PinesThe Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, A Tribute Portfolio Resort & SpaThe Whet NoodleUrban PlatesWaypoint Publicand Working Class.

Each participating restaurant will donate proceeds from select menu items to Promises2Kids.  For more information on Foodies 4 Foster Kids, please visit: www.promises2kids.org

About Promises2Kids …Promises2Kids creates a brighter future for foster children in San Diego County. From the moment they come into foster care and through to adulthood, Promises2Kids provides the hope, support, and opportunities these special individuals need to change their lives for the better… now and for years to come.  Our programs include Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Foster Funds and the A.B. and Jessie Polinsky Children’s Center.  These programs assist Promises2Kids in its mission to create a brighter future for foster youth®. For more information, visit www.promises2kids.org.

