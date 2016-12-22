Local Resident To Appear On “Let’s Make A Deal”

We’re excited to inform you that one of your local residents will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show, Let’s Make A Deal. Garrett Nato from Vista had a chance to join host Wayne Brady as a featured “Trader” in an attempt to avoid “Zonks” and win a sensational selection of prizes. This once in a lifetime opportunity for your local resident will be airing on Tuesday, January 3rd at 3 pm PT.

