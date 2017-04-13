Local North County Baseball Spotlight

David A. Willauer, Contributing Writer….In the San Diego 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, former Rancho Buena Vista star Tony Walters came up in the bottom of the 9th inning and pinch hit for relief pitcher Scott Oberg and struck out.

The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals by a 6-1 score. Former Fallbrook High Standout Mike Leake improves his record to 1-1 as he pitched 7 innings gave up 4 hits and recorded 7 strikeouts.

The White Sox of Chicago defeated the Cleveland Indians by a 2-1 score. Tyler Saladino 0 for 4 with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks.

In the Fresno Grizzlies vs. Las Vegas 51’s contest former Palomar College Star James Hoyt made a relief appearance recorded his first save of the ballgame as he pitched 1 inning and recorded 1 strikeout.