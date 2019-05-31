Loading...
Local North County Area Students Graduating In June From Oregon State

May 30, 2019

Carlsbad: Brionna R. Geldert, Honors Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Business Administration; Connor J. Hull, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Sophia C. Ilas, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; William L. Jr., Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Elizabeth P. Lieberman, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Kelly F. Liekkio, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Jordan H. Masters, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management; Maggie O’Rourke-Liggett, Bachelor of Science, Earth Sciences; McKenna L. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Encinitas: Liana D. Broyles, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Human Development and Family Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Psychology; Thomas R. Kuznia, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Margaret A. O’Hara, Doctor of Philosophy, Counseling; Andrew H. Ross, Doctor of Philosophy, Counseling;

Escondido: Autumn R. Pierce, Bachelor of Science, Zoology. Menifee: Amanda L. Perez, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.

Murrieta: Anthony Morfin, Bachelor of Science, Biology.

National City: Jesus S. Ramirez Jr, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Oceanside: Devon Aleshire, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Elizabeth D. Barba, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Austin L. Greenlee, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Catherine C. Kaethler, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Nathanael L. Roberts, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences. Rafael Robles, Master of Science, Psychology.

