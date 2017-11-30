Local Nonprofit Wins $25,000 From Starbucks Upstanders Challenge

Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego has been selected to win the Starbucks Upstanders Challenge to win $25,000! The Starbucks Foundation launched the “Upstanders Challenge” to mark the release of Season 2 of Upstanders, an original series highlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things to create positive change. The Starbucks Foundation is awarding more than half a million dollars in grants to organization making a difference in their communities.

Non-profits were nominated and voted on with the help of Indi.com, a video engagement platform. Almost 1,000 videos were ranked on the Indi.com Upstanders Challenge page, using a proprietary algorithm to track “buzz” for each charity nominated, based on views, likes and shares on the website and in social media. A panel of judges selected the 25 winning organizations from the top 40 buzz-getters, which will each receive a $25,000 grant from the Starbucks Foundation. To view the full list of winners: https://news.starbucks.com/facts/starbucks-foundation-awards-hundreds-of-thousands-of-dollars-to-charities

TIP is a nonprofit organization that has served San Diego County for 32 years; training citizen volunteers to respond and assist residents after tragedy strikes. Volunteers respond on a 24/7 basis to emergency scenes at the request of first responders. TIP volunteers provide immediate emotional and practical support which emergency responders may not have time to provide, adding another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

TIP is continuing to seek skilled compassionate individuals who aspire to give back to their community. For more information on becoming a volunteer or supporter, visit www.TIPSanDiego.org or call 855.TIPSD.HELP. www.tipsandiego.org

