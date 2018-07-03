LOCAL NONPROFIT SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR BOARD POSITIONS

San Marcos, CA –North County Community Services seeks volunteers to serve as a board member. North County Community Services provides essential childcare services to families in need.

Volunteers are a vital part of the operations at Growing Minds Early Education Programs. We truly value the contributions volunteers make to their community through service to North County Community Services. If you have time, please help us serve others and make an impact on the community.

If you are interested, please email to Donna Meester a cover letter to include your business experience and why you desire to serve on the board of directors.

To learn more about the agency, visit www.sdnccs.org.