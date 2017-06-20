Local Nonprofit Opens Resale Shop

Sustainable Surplus (SSE), a local nonprofit, announced the opening of its first resale shop, called ReUse 4 Good, in Escondido. SSE repurposes donated commercial surplus, everything from office supplies and furniture, to computers and lab equipment, to community organizations.

Until now, SSE has focused on repurposing items to educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations via its online store by the same name. “This is our first time opening the doors to the general public,” noted CEO Sue Prelozni. “This expansion supports our mission to divert still useful items from the landfill and make them available for reuse.”

The new ReUse 4 Good shop is located at 302 W El Norte Parkway. It is a membership thrift shop. While membership continues to be free for teachers, nonprofit and military families, it is $25 per year for individuals and $35 for small enterprises, giving them access to very inexpensive items. For example, a task chair which resells for $200-$350 only costs $25-$35 at ReUse 4 Good.

The shop will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and alternate Saturdays. SSE is seeks volunteers to help with customer service during shop hours. To apply, volunteers can contact the office directly at 888.780.4416.

SSE has served close to 900 organizations throughout San Diego County. Through its reuse program, $3.2 million of items have been redistributed to those organizations, diverting more than 650,000 pounds of solid waste from the landfill. Companies interested in participating in the program should contact the director at the number listed above.

About Sustainable Surplus … SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through repurposing still useful items for reuse. We support over 800 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items. ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and brick-and-mortar resale store located in Escondido.

Contact: Sue Prelozni, CEO sue@sustainablesurplus.org 888.780.4416 ext 4