Local Nonprofit Opens Resale Shop

Sustainable Surplus (SSE), a local nonprofit, announced the opening of its first resale shop, called ReUse 4 Good, in Carlsbad. SSE repurposes donated commercial surplus, everything from office supplies and furniture, to computers and lab equipment, to community organizations.

Until now, SSE has focused on redistributing items to educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations via its online store by the same name. “The expansion opens our doors to the general public,” noted CEO Sue Prelozni. “This supports our mission to divert still useful items from the landfill and make them available for reuse.”

The new ReUse 4 Good shop is located at 1842 Marron Road – in the Carlsbad Shoppes strip mall. It is a membership thrift store. Individuals can shop there, but they will pay sticker price versus get a member discount of 10-15 percent. Membership continues to be free for teachers, nonprofit and military families. It is $25 per year for individuals and $35 for small enterprises, giving them access to very inexpensive items. For example, a task chair which resells for $200-$350 only costs $25-$35 at ReUse 4 Good.

The shop is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. SSE is seeks volunteers to help with customer service during shop hours. To apply, volunteers can contact the office directly at 888.780.4416.

SSE has served close to 800 organizations throughout San Diego County. Through its reuse program, $3.2 million of items have been redistributed to those organizations, diverting more than 650,000 pounds of solid waste from the landfill. Companies interested in participating in the program should contact the director at the number listed below.

About Sustainable Surplus … SSE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to engage the community in environmental and economic sustainability by preventing needless waste from entering the landfills through repurposing still useful items for reuse. We support over 800 local educational, charitable, military and start-up organizations with free office supplies and inexpensive items. ReUse 4 Good is SSE’s online and brick-and-mortar resale store located in Escondido.

Sue Prelozni, CEO sue@sustainablesurplus.org 888.780.4416 ext 4