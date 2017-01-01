Local Lions will be seen in 2017 Rose Parade

Local Lions Club members will be part of the 2017 Pasedenda Tournament of Roses Parade

On January 2, 2017, the world will focus its attention on Pasadena, California, the home of the Rose Parade. It’s a celebration more than a century old. A festival of flowers, music and America’s New Year Celebration will burst out along a two mile stretch of Colorado Blvd as a greeting to the world on the first day of the year is presented. This is a salute to the community spirit and love of pageantry that have thrived in Pasadena for more than 100 years.

One of the main features of the Parade is the beautiful floats that are hand decorated using thousands of flower blooms. This 128th Rose Parade will have 40 float entries that will participate in the Parade presented by Honda and themed “Echoes of Success.” The Rose Parade’s elaborate floats now feature high-tech computerized animation and exotic natural materials from around the world. Although a few floats are still built exclusively by volunteers from their sponsoring communities, most are built by professional float building companies and take nearly a year to construct. Non-profits like the Lions club use volunteers to assemble their floats.

San Diegians will be able to cheer loudly for the Lions Clubs International float because it is represented with many of San Diego’s Lions Club members. IPDG (Immediate Past District Gov) John Ruiz will be standing on the “Vision Book” with Leo District President Caity Williams. They will be promoting the KidSight USA program. Ruiz will be screening her with the District’s spot device on the “Vision Book”.

The 2016 Leo of the year, Cady Mariano will be on the float riding on one of the “Youth Books” with another LEO, Glenda Chen. LEO Caity Williams, the District LEO President and Santana High School LEO Club President. LEO Cady Mariano, the District LEO of the year for 2015-2016 and Charter President of SD United LEO’s Club will also be on the float.

John Ruiz’s daughter Angelica is also a club member and former Miss Tri City Queen sponsored by The Pride of Vista Lions club. John is a 30 year veteran of the USMC and Charter member of the San Diego North County Lions club.

In addition, Former San Diego County Supervisor and current Lions District Gov. Dave Roberts along and Lion Carol Fleming will be seated in the VIP viewing section watching the parade.

The center of the float will depict a giant Lion laying across books with titles like Vision, Environment and Youth. The Lions are touting their 100 years of service and their title as the “Largest Humanitarian Association”. They proudly proclaim “Where there’s a need… there’s a Lion.

