Local Experts Address Latest Trends & Tips Preventing Youth Substance Use

Vista Forum Addresses Impact of Alcohol, Nicotine, Marijuana and Other Drug Use on Adolescent Brain Development
Vista CA — Local professionals will share their knowledge of underage drinking, vaping, and illegal substance use to parents and students in the Vista Unified School District.
This educational forum will help encourage students, parents and the public to prevent alcohol, vaping, marijuana and other drug use among youth. Participants will learn about the long-term consequences of substance use on adolescent brain development. Information and resources will be available on the current trends in substance use, social host ordinances and local prevention resources.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Morris Vance Community Rooms: 200 Civic Center Dr., Vista, CA 92084
WHO:
- Haley Guiffrida, Vista Community Clinic Tobacco Control Program
- Cristi Walker, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
- Dr. Joanna Jacobus, University of California, San Diego (UCSD)
- Craig Wiblemo, Vista Unified School District Student Services
- Facilitated by Aaron Byzak, Tri-City Medical Center and NCPC Board member
Panelists: Q & A Format Presentation. Spanish translation will be provided.
WHY:
- The City of Vista joined several cities throughout the County in revising its social host ordinance to specifically include marijuana. The ordinance, adopted September 13, 2019, holds party hosts responsible for ensuring minors do not have access to alcohol, marijuana or other controlled substances at their gatherings.
- “Social hosts” may be subject to fines of up to $1,000 and/or jail up to six months, and liable for cost recovery. Party hosts can avoid citations by: 1) controlling access by minors to alcohol, cannabis or other controll substances, 2) verifying the age of persons attending the gathering, 3) supervising the activities of minors at the gathering. (http://northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org/programs/underage-drinking/stop-supp-committee/social-host/).
- Over 1 in 5 young adults in North County reported providing alcohol to minors in the past year, according to a survey of 266 respondents age 18-25 conducted by NCPC in Spring 2019.
- The most common sources of alcohol and marijuana for teens are parties and events outside of school, and friends and other teens (CA Healthy Kids Survey, Vista Unified, 2016-17).
- A recent study showed adolescents who vaped were 3.5 times as likely to smoke marijuana.
- (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2748383).
- Among the 29.8% of students nationwide who currently drink alcohol, 43.5% had usually received the alcohol by someone giving it to them. (https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/data/yrbs/pdf/2017/ss6708.pdf).
- Youth who drink alcohol are more likely to experience alcohol-related car crashes and other unintentional injuries, such as burns, falls, and drowning.
- (https://www.cdc.gov/alcohol/fact-sheets/underage-drinking.htm).
- Substance abuse and problematic patterns of substance use among youth can lead to problems at school, cause or aggravate physical and mental health-related issues, promote poor peer relationships, cause motor-vehicle accidents, and place stress on the family. (https://youth.gov/youth-topics/substance-abuse).