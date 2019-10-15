Local Experts Address Latest Trends & Tips Preventing Youth Substance Use

Vista Forum Addresses Impact of Alcohol, Nicotine, Marijuana and Other Drug Use on Adolescent Brain Development

Vista CA — Local professionals will share their knowledge of underage drinking, vaping, and illegal substance use to parents and students in the Vista Unified School District.

This educational forum will help encourage students, parents and the public to prevent alcohol, vaping, marijuana and other drug use among youth. Participants will learn about the long-term consequences of substance use on adolescent brain development. Information and resources will be available on the current trends in substance use, social host ordinances and local prevention resources.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Morris Vance Community Rooms: 200 Civic Center Dr., Vista, CA 92084

WHO:

Haley Guiffrida, Vista Community Clinic Tobacco Control Program

Cristi Walker, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Dr. Joanna Jacobus, University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Craig Wiblemo, Vista Unified School District Student Services

Facilitated by Aaron Byzak, Tri-City Medical Center and NCPC Board member

Panelists: Q & A Format Presentation. Spanish translation will be provided.

WHY: