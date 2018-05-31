Local CEO Receives Recognition

Carlsbad, CA – May 29, 2018… A staff member at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad planned a very special surprise for Club CEO Brad Holland … the basketball court at the Village Clubhouse now bears his name!

“The floor had water damage, and needed to be completely replaced,” said Curtis Nieder, the Club’s Transportation and Facilities Coordinator. “I thought it would be cool to honor Brad for his excellent leadership and dedication to our organization. We are so fortunate to have Brad as our CEO. Not only is he an excellent leader, but he is a terrific person as well and I have much love and respect for him.”

The Club’s Executive Committee immediately embraced the idea as well, and gave the green light. Curtis, Club staff, and board members revealed the court to Brad in late May.

“The dedication of our new basketball floor is one the best honors ever bestowed upon me through my career as a player, a coach and as CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad. It is a recognition I will always cherish. The fact that the idea originated with my staff to name the court after me makes it incredibly special.”

Since Brad took the helm in 2010, the number of youngsters served as jumped nearly 400% (from 1267 total youth served to 6125) and the budget has increased nearly 100% (from 1.5 million to 3.2 million). Nearly 100% of the funding for the Club’s impactful programming comes from local donors.

For more information, please visit www.bgccarlsbad.org or email info@bgccarlsbad.org.