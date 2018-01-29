Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Local CA Schools finish in the Holtville Wrestling Invitational

Local CA Schools finish in the Holtville Wrestling Invitational

By   /  January 29, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    
 David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…

Rancho Bernardo 300.5 points

Gavin Concepcion 2nd at 108  – Nick Seidenberg 5th at 122 –  Jaden Le 1st at 128 –  Michael Leininger 5th at 134 –  Jaden Abas 1st at 140

 Tyler Badgett 1st at 147 –  Arturo Alvarez 4th at 154 –  Javan Jovaro 2nd at 172-  Colin Murphy 1st at 184 –  Alex Florey 4th at 197
 Ryan Olivas 2nd at 222 –  Damien Evans 6th at 287
San Marcos 164.5 points
 Christian Navida 3rd at 128 –  Kymani Yambao 2nd at 147 –  Shane Finney 3rd at 172 –  Kalani Sorensen 1st at 197 –  Jesus Hernandez 4th at 222
 Enrique Galicia 3rd at 287
Brawley 157 points
 Anthony Maldonado 2nd at 108 –  Angel Felix 2nd at 140 –  Jimmy Alvarez 3rd at 140 –  Sergio Favella 6th at 140 –  Jaden Smith 2nd at 154
 Damien Gonzales 4th at 172 –  Alek Aguirre 6th at 197 –  Dane Martinez 1st at 222.
Ramona 140.5 points
 Victor Perez 1st at 115 –  Nathan Kiddo 1st at 132 –  Jeff Ramstrathler 1st at 134 –  Jesus Flores 5th at 197
Imperial 103.5 points
 Naythan Galbiso 6th at 108 –  Paul Ortiz 4th at 140 –  Nathan Hart 3rd at 147 –  Sergio Serrano 5th at 184
Steele Canyon and Valley Center -each with  98.5 points
 Darien Murphy 4th at 122 –  Ivan Miramontes 4th at 128-  Ezra Cardenas 4th at 134 –  David Lipscomb 1st at 172
 Valley Center
 Thomas Lavigne 1st at 108 –  Brock Puentes 3rd at 115 –  Xavier Jones 5th at 172
West Hills 93 points  –  Greg Roberts 2nd at 184 –  Lucas Ah Key 1st at 287
Southwest IV 89.5 points –  Dellon Ball 6th at 115 –  Luis Lopez 6th at 134 –  Jose Alvarez 5th at 147 –  Nicholas Talbarez 4th at 162
Olympian 85 points  –  Tyshawn Anderson 5th at 162
Oceanside 77.5 points  –  Francisco Arguilles 3rd at 134  –  Shane Hansen 3rd at 197
Central Union 74 points –   Joe Castillo 3rd at 162  – Jeff Castro 5th at 287
 Granite Hills 65.5 points  –  Leodis Castro 5th at 154
Escondido 62.0 points –  Julian Rodriguez 6th at 128 –  Jesus Barajas 6th at 154 –  Anthony Douglas 3rd at 222
Holtville 59.4 points
 Edward Rubin 6th at 222 –  Michael Toten 4th at 287
 Orange Glen 58 points  –  Juan Diaz 3rd at 108 –  Javier Reyes 4th at 184
Helix 57.5 points  – Joshua Kopmeyer 1st at 162
 Mater Dei 56 points  –  Anthony Ching 3rd at 122 –  Thomas Schmitt 2nd at 197
Eastlake 54 points –  Ben Martinez 2nd at 128 –  Michael Morgan 6th at 184
Bonita Vista 48.5 points –  TyDarius Wallace 6th at 140 pounds
 Morse 46 points –  Anthony Gonzalez 4th at 147
Valhalla 39 points  –  Matthew Jordan 5th at 108
  Carlsbad 38 points  –  Shehadeh Mitwali 1st at 154
Mar Vista 37 points  –  Julian Winnie 5th at 115
 Del Norte 27.5 points –  Robert Martinez 4th at 115
  El Capitan 25 points  –  Cameron Horton 2nd at 162
Westview  –  Omar Sebastian 5th at 140
Marantha Christian School  –  Noah Rupp 6th place at 172
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 12 hours ago on January 29, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: January 29, 2018 @ 9:31 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Boys High School Basketball

Read More →