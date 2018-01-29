Local CA Schools finish in the Holtville Wrestling Invitational

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…
Rancho Bernardo 300.5 points
Gavin Concepcion 2nd at 108 – Nick Seidenberg 5th at 122 – Jaden Le 1st at 128 – Michael Leininger 5th at 134 – Jaden Abas 1st at 140
Tyler Badgett 1st at 147 – Arturo Alvarez 4th at 154 – Javan Jovaro 2nd at 172- Colin Murphy 1st at 184 – Alex Florey 4th at 197
Ryan Olivas 2nd at 222 – Damien Evans 6th at 287
San Marcos 164.5 points
Christian Navida 3rd at 128 – Kymani Yambao 2nd at 147 – Shane Finney 3rd at 172 – Kalani Sorensen 1st at 197 – Jesus Hernandez 4th at 222
Enrique Galicia 3rd at 287
Brawley 157 points
Anthony Maldonado 2nd at 108 – Angel Felix 2nd at 140 – Jimmy Alvarez 3rd at 140 – Sergio Favella 6th at 140 – Jaden Smith 2nd at 154
Damien Gonzales 4th at 172 – Alek Aguirre 6th at 197 – Dane Martinez 1st at 222.
Ramona 140.5 points
Victor Perez 1st at 115 – Nathan Kiddo 1st at 132 – Jeff Ramstrathler 1st at 134 – Jesus Flores 5th at 197
Imperial 103.5 points
Naythan Galbiso 6th at 108 – Paul Ortiz 4th at 140 – Nathan Hart 3rd at 147 – Sergio Serrano 5th at 184
Steele Canyon and Valley Center -each with 98.5 points
Darien Murphy 4th at 122 – Ivan Miramontes 4th at 128- Ezra Cardenas 4th at 134 – David Lipscomb 1st at 172
Valley Center
Thomas Lavigne 1st at 108 – Brock Puentes 3rd at 115 – Xavier Jones 5th at 172
West Hills 93 points – Greg Roberts 2nd at 184 – Lucas Ah Key 1st at 287
Southwest IV 89.5 points – Dellon Ball 6th at 115 – Luis Lopez 6th at 134 – Jose Alvarez 5th at 147 – Nicholas Talbarez 4th at 162
Olympian 85 points – Tyshawn Anderson 5th at 162
Oceanside 77.5 points – Francisco Arguilles 3rd at 134 – Shane Hansen 3rd at 197
Central Union 74 points – Joe Castillo 3rd at 162 – Jeff Castro 5th at 287
Granite Hills 65.5 points – Leodis Castro 5th at 154
Escondido 62.0 points – Julian Rodriguez 6th at 128 – Jesus Barajas 6th at 154 – Anthony Douglas 3rd at 222
Holtville 59.4 points
Edward Rubin 6th at 222 – Michael Toten 4th at 287
Orange Glen 58 points – Juan Diaz 3rd at 108 – Javier Reyes 4th at 184
Helix 57.5 points – Joshua Kopmeyer 1st at 162
Mater Dei 56 points – Anthony Ching 3rd at 122 – Thomas Schmitt 2nd at 197
Eastlake 54 points – Ben Martinez 2nd at 128 – Michael Morgan 6th at 184
Bonita Vista 48.5 points – TyDarius Wallace 6th at 140 pounds
Morse 46 points – Anthony Gonzalez 4th at 147
Valhalla 39 points – Matthew Jordan 5th at 108
Carlsbad 38 points – Shehadeh Mitwali 1st at 154
Mar Vista 37 points – Julian Winnie 5th at 115
Del Norte 27.5 points – Robert Martinez 4th at 115
El Capitan 25 points – Cameron Horton 2nd at 162
Westview – Omar Sebastian 5th at 140
Marantha Christian School – Noah Rupp 6th place at 172