Local Artists Featured in Vista’s New Downtown Kites Exhibit

The City of Vista’s eleventh exhibit of “Kites Over Vista,” has been installed in the city’s downtown area. The six sculptures are on display through May, 2020. The “Kites Over Vista” program is a vibrant temporary art series showcasing sculptures in public areas of downtown Vista. By exhibiting a variety of unique original artwork, the City’s goal is to engage and educate the public about the Vista’s Public Art program and the selected artists; as well as provide a venue for artists to promote their artwork.

Eleven Kite models were submitted by eight artists and the six sculptures were selected by the City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission. Once selected, the “Kite” artwork remains the property of the artist and may be sold upon completion of the display period.

2019 Kite Sculpture Title, Artist & City of Residence

Carnival byRick Randall of Vista

Love Wind Sail byCorwin Jones of Vista

Mandella Umbrella byJohn Meyer of Temecula

Peace Arrow by Alex Gall of Vista

We Soar We See by Moses Muturi of San Diego

Where is the Present by Nico Meyer of San Diego

The public can view images, read a brief description of the sculpture, and learn the location of the Kite sculpture online at VistaPublicArt.com.



