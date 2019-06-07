Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Local Artists Featured in Vista’s New Downtown Kites Exhibit

Local Artists Featured in Vista’s New Downtown Kites Exhibit

By   /  June 6, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

The City of Vista’s eleventh exhibit of “Kites Over Vista,” has been installed in the city’s downtown area. The six sculptures are on display through May, 2020. The “Kites Over Vista” program is a vibrant temporary art series showcasing sculptures in public areas of downtown Vista.  By exhibiting a variety of unique original artwork, the City’s goal is to engage and educate the public about the Vista’s Public Art program and the selected artists; as well as provide a venue for artists to promote their artwork.

Carnival by Rick Randall
Where is The Present by Nico Meyer

Eleven Kite models were submitted by eight artists and the six sculptures were selected by the City of Vista’s Public Arts Commission. Once selected, the “Kite” artwork remains the property of the artist and may be sold upon completion of the display period.  

2019 Kite Sculpture Title, Artist & City of Residence

  • Carnival  byRick Randall of Vista
  • Love Wind Sail byCorwin Jones of Vista
  • Mandella Umbrella byJohn Meyer of Temecula
  • Peace Arrow by Alex Gall of Vista
  • We Soar We See by Moses Muturi of San Diego
  • Where is the Present by Nico Meyer of San Diego

The public can view images, read a brief description of the sculpture, and learn the location of the Kite sculpture online at VistaPublicArt.com

Read more here.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 11 hours ago on June 6, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 6, 2019 @ 12:22 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Terramar Restaurant Group -New Oaxacan Executive Chef at WildWood Crossing and Cantina

Read More →