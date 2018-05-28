LOCAL ARTIST NORM DANIELS DONATES FOR POPULAR BEACH BOCCE EVENT

Carlsbad, CA – May 2018… Surf and island themed artist Norm Daniels has created the signature art for Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce World Championship XXXVIII, which benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

Scheduled for July 14 at Dog Beach in Del Mar, Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce World Championship sold out in record time once again this year. Over 1300 players and spectators will get a chance to bid on Norm’s art, with the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

“Each year we select a local artist to come up with a unique piece for the championship,” stated Co-Founder John Manson. “Norm’s talent is evident in the beautiful piece he created to represent our 38th year, and it will be the centerpiece of the commemorative poster, t-shirt, and program journal given to each participant. It basically serves as the trademark for this year’s event!”

Norm has a unique and fun impressionistic style, and his love of “plein air” painting has taken him around the world creating scenes from San Diego county landmarks to the beauty of the Islands. Norm also exhibits in galleries in San Diego, Laguna Beach, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and even the trunk of his car.

Born and raised in San Diego, Norm studied architecture in college and designed custom homes in the San Diego area. From 1989 to 2005 he took his family to the High Sierras, where Norm served as Artist/Architect for Hume Lake Christian Camps. While there, he took up sailing and painting to console his longing for water and surf.

“I’m honored to have been asked to provide my art in support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad. As a San Diego artist, I am most grateful to share my gift in a way that helps communities develop their young people into strong citizens,” said Norm. “It will be fun one day to see one of these kids provide the art for a future Vigilucci’s Beach Bocce World Championship. Have a great event, and feel free to bid high!”

For more information about the artist, visit www.normhere.com. For more information about the championship, visitwww.beachbocce.com; call 760.444..4893, or email events@bgccarlsbad.org.