Local Radio Amateurs To Conduct Practice For Emergencies

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club members will be conducting Field Day on June 23 and 24 at the Valley Center Municipal Water District property across from the Fire Department at 28234 Lilac Road in Valley Center. Operations will be from 11:00 AM Saturday, running 24 continuous hours, to 11:00 AM Sunday.

This practice will include bringing communications equipment to a location, constructing the communications service, practice contacting as many locations as possible, then removing the equipment when finished. This will be done using non commercial emergency power sources. One station will be using solar power. The communications will be conducted across the North American Continent, and maybe more.

These Amateur Radio operators (HAMS) are your neighbors. Some have strange antennas above their property. To many in public services, these are welcome resources in emergencies. The operations of these stations are by tested, licensed individuals. Through their normal everyday use they learn about conditions that affect their abilities. Learning these conditions and when they occur help the operators use the best frequency at the time of day for their needs.

One reason for the amateur service is to provide communications when needed during disasters like hurricanes, tornados, or locally during wild fires and even during the 2011 Southwest Blackout.

Subpart A—General Provisions

97.1 Basis and purpose.

The rules and regulations in this part are designed to provide an amateur radio service having a fundamental purpose as expressed in the following principles:

(a) Recognition and enhancement of the value of the amateur service to the public as a voluntary noncommercial communication service, particularly with respect to providing emergency communications.

Come learn more about Amateur Radio. You will have a chance to Get On The Air or ask questions of any of the operators. There will be a welcome area along with information and a station dedicated for guests.

Members of Palomar Amateur Radio Club will be joined by demonstrations of PAPA, AREDN, and the local Valley Center CERT team.

For more information contact Dennis Baca at parcfieldday2018@hotmail.com or kd6tuj-3@hotmail.com or call 760-672-0223