Living On Tulsa Time – Thomas Calabrese

Well then I got to thinkin, man I’m really sinkin’ and I really had a flash this time

I had no business leavin’ and nobody would be grievin’ if I went back to Tulsa time

Livin’ on Tulsa time, livin’ on Tulsa time

Gonna set my watch back to it cause you know I’ve been through it

Livin’ on Tulsa time. Livin’ on Tulsa Time. Livin’ on Tulsa time.

‘Tulsa Time’ was written by Danny Flowers and recorded by American country music artist Don Williams in October 1978

Thomas Calabrese — In July 1944, the last of 18,000 B-24J “Liberator” bombers built in the Douglas Plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, rolled out the doors of the factory. A B-24 Liberator was a heavy bomber with a 33-meter wingspan, 20-meter long fuselage and ten 12.7 caliber M2 Browning machine guns.

The citizens of Tulsa purchased the plane with a city wide war bond campaign and it was called the ‘Tulsa Time’ because so many people had put hundreds of hours into the project. Workers and townspeople joined together for a festive celebration on the factory airfield as clergy from several religious denominations blessed the aircraft. One woman of Romanian descent that worked on the assembly line placed a small amulet (an ornament thought to give protection against evil, danger, or disease) next to one of the gun mounts and recited an ancient incantation. Tulsa Time left with great fanfare and soon became one of the more famous warplanes in World War II. In October 1944, while it was assigned to the 765th Bomb Squadron and on its 151stmission, it was sent along with every available plane to attack oil refineries around Blechhammer and Odertal to support Allied forces in the Battle of the Bulge. Five hundred and twenty seven B-17s and B-24s launched that day with 300 P-38s and P-51s to escort them.

The attack was at the edge of the planes’ range and the crews were ordered not to lower their ball turrets unless an attack was imminent or the target had been reached to help conserve fuel. Unknown to Allied command, the Germans had placed their best Luftwaffe fighter groups in the area. Tulsa Time was in a formation of six B-24s and was flying through thick clouds when the bombers nearly collided with another group of Liberators. This had the effect of disorientating the pilots as they maneuvered to avoid a collision.

Lieutenant Forden who was in command of the Tulsa Time led the other planes to a higher altitude, but Nazi pilots spotted the American planes with their turrets withdrawn and tracked them through the clouds. The Luftwaffe fighters attacked the bombers from below where they were most vulnerable. The assault lasted only fifteen minutes and it was over before the American pilots ever had a chance to get their ball turrets lowered to defend themselves.

Tulsa Time was hit numerous times, lost an engine and began leaking fuel. Co -pilot Lieutenant Danny Gamelin released the bomb load then radioed to the other planes that they were aborting the mission and returning to base in Aviano, Italy. Over Hungary they ran into flak guns and took more damage. Lieutenant Forden immediately realized that they had no chance of making it back and decided to do a crash landing on the Isle of Vis. Unfortunately Tulsa Time had a catastrophic failure of its essential systems and crashed into the Adriatic Sea, several miles from the Croatian island. The plane hit the water with such force that the nine man crew had very little time to react before it sunk. Waist gunner Sergeant Daniel Flowers struggled to extricate himself from the sinking aircraft and just when he thought he was going to drown, the amulet floated free and the airman grabbed it and it miraculously gave him life-saving breath. He was over 100 feet down when he began swimming. Daniel Flowers looked around when he reached the surface and the realization that he was the only one to survive sent a chill up his spine that was even colder than the water.

Sergeant Flowers survived the war and returned to his hometown of Nashville and got a job working for the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) He got married and raised a family, but never told anybody what happened after the Tulsa Time crashed. Hardly a day passed that he didn’t see the faces of his deceased crew in his daily routine or in his dreams. His son Danny Jr. was an aspiring country western singer and songwriter and was at home when he heard his father singing to himself as he painted the wooden fence in the backyard. “Well then I got to thinkin’,man I’m really sinkin’ and I really had a flash this time. I had no business leavin’ and nobody would be grievin’if I went back to Tulsa time. Livin’ on Tulsa time, livin’ on Tulsa time. Gonna’ set my watch back to it cause you know I’ve been through it. Livin’ on Tulsa time. Livin’ on Tulsa Time. Livin’ on Tulsa time.”

“That’s a pretty catchy tune, what is it?” Danny Jr. asked.

“I don’t know, it just kind of came into my mind,” Daniel Sr. responded.

“I’ll be right back,” Danny rushed inside and returned with a pad and pencil, “Can you repeat it one more time?”

“Sure.”

As his father repeated the words, Danny Jr. wrote them down and over the next few weeks he put music to them. He didn’t have a chance to do much with it since he joined the military several weeks later and was sent to Vietnam in 1968 and served three tours as a Navy Seal. He returned to civilian life in 1973 and made a half-hearted attempt to get back in the music business, but didn’t have the mindset to take the constant rejection while waiting for his big break. Because of his restlessness he got a job as a long distance truck-driver. He was forty minute northeast of San Diego in the small town of Fallbrook when he decided to call home and check in since he had been gone two weeks.

“I’m glad you called,” Mom said nervously and Danny noticed the quiver in her voice.

Is something wrong?” Danny asked.

“Your father had a heart attack, it doesn’t look good,” Mom’s voice was barely audible.

“If I drive straight through, I could be there in two days,” Danny stated matter of factly.

“I don’t want you getting into an accident rushing to get back,” Mom warned.

“I’ll be fine, I’m used to going without sleep, I’ll call in six hours to check on the status of dad, love you,” Danny hung up the phone and got on the road.

The trip was a little over 2100 miles and Danny made it in his big rig in 36 hours. He drove straight to the hospital to find his father was in the intensive care unit. Doctor Aaron Rehnquist was standing outside the room with Danny’s mother and from the look on their faces, he did not expect good news when he approached and embraced his mother, “How is he?”

“He’s fading fast,” Mom said.

“You’d better go in, he’s been asking for you,” Doctor Rehnquist suggested.

When Danny entered the room, he sat down next to the bed and gently touched his father’s hand, it felt dry and lifeless. Daniel Sr. slowly opened his eyes and gave a half-hearted smile, “Danny, I’m so glad you made it. I don’t have much time left.”

“Don’t talk like that, you’re going be fine,” Danny protested.

Daniel Sr. reached under the sheets and pulled out the amulet and handed it to his son, “Find them. Keep this with you always.”

“Find who?” Danny asked.

Daniel Sr. passed away before he had a chance to answer. After the funeral, Mom gave Danny a large envelope, “Your father told me to give this to you after he was buried,” then broke down in tears.

Later that evening, Danny opened the envelope to find a life insurance policy in his father’s name for $50,000 dollars designating him as the sole beneficiary. There was a short note; Please find them, Love Dad. “Danny shook his head in puzzlement, “Who is them?”

When he went to bed, Danny set the amulet on the nightstand and surprisingly even with all the things spinning around in his mind, he dozed off as soon as his head hit the pillow and fell into a deep sleep. Before long, Danny had a vivid and realistic dream of the Tulsa Time bomber aircraft with him inside the plane with his father. They were standing right across from each other, while manning the Browning machine guns and firing at German fighter planes that were strafing them.

The plane began taking enemy fire and afterward they were hit with flak from anti-aircraft guns, “We’re going down son.” They crashed into the Adriatic Sea and sunk into the darkness, “You have to go back and find them.”

Danny woke up and knew exactly what his father wanted him to do so he cashed in the insurance policy and told his cousin Rosie, “I’m heading to Europe, I don’t know when I’ll be back.”

“What for?” Rosie asked.

“To fulfill my father’s last request.”

“Need some help?” Rosie asked.

After getting their passports and making the arrangements, Danny and Rosie flew out of Nashville; their destination was Zadar Airport in Croatia. This was new territory for the combat veteran who had issues from the war that he was dealing with or avoiding in most cases. Danny had symptoms relating to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder which included hyper-vigilance, flashbacks, detachment and insomnia. The difference was that since his father’s death he was having memories of his father’s combat experiences instead of his own.

Once Danny and Rosie arrived in Croatia, they went to Komiza and rented a boat for a six hour excursion around the island. They saw some secluded beaches, Budlikovac Island and the Blue and Green cave, but nothing felt right.

“Our time is running out, we are heading back,” Captain Josip Maric stated.

“I would like to book another six hours, “Danny replied.

“I still need to go back to re-fuel,”

“Whatever you need to do, but I want to go back out as quickly as possible,” Danny was nervous and edgy.

Rosie came over and placed her hand on her cousin’s shoulder, “Take it easy, we’ll get this done.”

“Sorry, I guess I’m used to going from Point A to Point B without delay. It has been a lot of years since my father served in the war. My mind is telling me that a few days or weeks won’t matter, but my gut is telling me that I should not waste a minute.”

“When forced to choose between head and gut…always choose gut,” Rosie smiled, “at least from my experiences.”

The boat refueled and they went out again. When the boat passed Stiniva beach, Danny got a flashback of the crash. He pulled the amulet out of his pocket and the vision got more vivid. This is it! This is it!”

The exact area was marked on the chart and they went back to the harbor. Danny went to the local dive shop and rented scuba diving gear. “What about me?” Rosie asked.

“Ever do any deep sea diving?” Danny replied.

“No, can’t say that I have.”

“Until I have time to teach you, I’ll be going down alone.”

Danny learned how to scuba dive when he was in the Navy Seal, but it had been a while since he’d been in the water and he hoped it was like riding a bicycle, once you learn, you never forget. He smiled at Rosie then went over the side of the boat and went down. After swimming around for fifteen minutes, he saw the vague image of a plane and the name Tulsa Time on the fuselage. There was something else though, the plane was sitting on top of a ship, not a modern one, but the 62-gun, three-masted Spanish galleon San Dimas, considered the holy grail of shipwrecks. It was laden with a treasure of gold, silver and emeralds worth 17 billion dollars.

It took several months of salvage, but the the remains of the American crewman were recovered and returned to their families. The treasure was also salvaged and Danny made sure that the families of the deceased war heroes received a six figured check.

Upon returning to Nashville, Danny visited the gravesite of his deceased father as he held the amulet in his hand, “They’re home.” A rainbow appeared and stretched across the skies. His father was finally living on Tulsa Time was his crew and the Last of the Liberators was at peace at the final landing strip in the sky.

The End