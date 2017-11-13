“Living On Love” at Broadway Theatre

November 9th through the 26th, 2017 …When a demanding diva discovers that her larger-than-life maestro husband has become enamored with the lovely young lady hired to ghostwrite his largely fictional autobiography, she hires a young scribe of her own. Sparks fly silverware is thrown, and romance blossoms in an unexpected ways in this delightful and hilarious romantic comedy making its San Diego Premier.

Tickets for our Broadway Theatre are $24.50 Wednesday Thru Saturday at 7:30 pm

and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 pm

Tickets 760-806-7903 or online at www.broadwayvista.com