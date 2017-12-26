A Few Little Things To Think About While You Relax Over The Holidays

TR Robertson….

Tired of hearing all of the negative news on the internet, radio and television? Tired of hearing about how your sports team is doing, or not doing? Wiped out from the holiday festivities? How about a few fun facts to ponder or impress your friends with at the next party? These are factual bits of information and trivia that will surprise and bedazzle you and provide a break from what is going on around you.

More people live in New York City than in 40 of the 50 states.

The word Pennsylvania is misspelled on the Liberty Bell

There is enough water in Lake Superior to cover all of North & South America in 1 foot of liquid.

There’s a town in Washington with tree top bridges made specifically to help squirrels cross the streets – Nutty Narrow Bridge.

In 1872, Russia sold Alaska to the U.S. for about 2 cents per acre.

It would take you more than 400 years to spend a night in all of Las Vegas’s hotel rooms.

Western Michigan is home to a giant lavender labyrinth so big you can see it on Google Earth.

There’s an island full of wild monkeys off the coast of South Carolina, called Morgan Island, not open to humans.

There’s enough concrete in the Hoover Dam to build a 2 lane highway from San Francisco to New York City.

Arizona and Hawaii are now the only states to not observe daylight savings time.

Boston has the worst drivers, according to a study, out of the nation’s 200 largest cities – Kansas City has the best.

Kansas produces enough wheat each year to feed everyone in the world for 2 weeks.

Oregon’s Crater Lake is deep enough to cover 6 Statues of Liberty’s stacked on top of one another.

The Empire State Building has its own zip code.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office has its own gift shop called Skeleton in the Closet.

The Library of Congress contains approximately 838 miles of bookshelves – long enough to stretch from Houston to Chicago.

Massachusett’s Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg is the longest place name in the U.S.

The Denver International Airport is twice the size of Manhattan.

In 1893, an amendment was proposed to rename the country the United States of Earth

A highway in Lancaster, Calif., plays the William Tell Overture as you drive over it thanks to some well-placed grooves in the road.

The total length of Idaho’s rivers could stretch across the U.S. about 40 times.

The town of Centralla, Pennsylvania, has been on fire for 5 years.

The one woman town of Monowi, Nebraska, is the only officially incorporated municipality with a population of 1 – an 83 year old resident who is also the mayor, librarian and bartender.

The entire town of Whittier, Alaska, lives under one roof.

The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky outnumbers the state’s population by more than 2 million.

Montana’s Glacier National Park has a canine “bark ranger” that helps herd wildlife away from high-traffic area.

Each year 100 horses swim to Chincoteague Island, Virginia.

In 1943, the temperature in Spearfish, South Dakota, jumped 49 degrees in 2 minutes (-4 F to 45 F)

The world’s tiniest park is in Portland, Oregon, measuring 2 feet wide.

The inventor of the Ouija Board lived and died in Baltimore and has a concrete Ouija Board as his tombstone.

The biggest signature in human history was planted and carved out by Texas farmer Jimmie Luecke. The 2 mile landmark can be seen from space.

There are around 5,000 commercial airplanes flying over the U.S. at any given time.

Only 1/3 of all $100 bills are actually inside the U.S.

In Colma, Calif., the dead outnumber the living by nearly 1,000 to 1.

The smallest county in the U.S., Kalawao County on the Hawaiian island of Molokai is also a leprosy colony where a few former patients still live.

South Florida is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles co-exist in the world.

Strange and unusual things surround us all the time. Hope these trivial facts gave you a momentary break from your cell phones, televisions and other social media and provided you with some ah-ha and wow moments.