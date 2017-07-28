The Little Mermaid Makes Big Splash!

Nadine Kaina … On July 20th I was gladly assigned to write about the second musical in the 37th year of the Moonlight Stage Productions- because it did “make a splash!”

The ushers were so welcoming, smiling, informative. My seat was in row N (of course for my name)! I got a big hug from a member/usher, of the North County Widow and Widowers group that I had belonged to! Also I was grabbed and given a big hug by friend Tom Streeter followed by Pete & Lou McHugh with their granddaughter and Carol Brady with little friend, Emma Koumaras – (Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club members/brothers/sisters). Another usher said there had been 3400 persons attending so far and only opened one day before plus the preview event! He said, “this is the best family musical in 17 years of ushering!”

As the West sun was setting, the coolness set in and before long the large audience felt a breeze that required sweaters or jackets to be “temperature” comfortable. Unfortunately, I left my regular glasses in the car and viewed the production with “tinted glasses”. The lighting was very bright, designed by Jean-Yves Tessier and many others involved, so, no problem in viewing. Speaking of lights—I noticed a firefly with its bright light flying around which has not been seen in years. A helicopter with red lights flashing, flew very quickly to the hospital, and was not a very long distraction.

I did not know the whole story that was based on the one written by Hans Christian Anderson, but I was familiar with some of the music. Very exciting to hear so many awesome songs (11 new songs) by Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater– my favorite: “Under the Sea”, due to my church choir uses songs from Disney movies for a summer concert with youth and that is really fun! I do know some musicians who play in the productions, and wanting to peek into the orchestra pit to see who was playing, but I couldn’t see them! There has been added an area so that “little feet cannot climb to peek”. However, in the classy program, musicians listed were not known. Musical Director and Conductor, Elan McMahan was awesome!

The magical underwater set looked so real, I felt like I was under water, but breathing normally. I kept wondering, how did they make it look real? I hope to talk to the “crew” who managed the scenery, projection design and all who were under the Moonlight Producing Artistic Director Steven Glaudini, to find out some of the new theatricalities.

The marvelously, talented cast could tell all the stories (yes, there were at least 3 connecting relationships) developing the enchanting adaptations of animated films to a musical theater! Too many to mention individually, but local Randall Hickman is the Villainess Ursula and Cornelius Jones, Jr. as Sebastian are favorites of all.

I counted 18 main characters! A creative variety of costuming (sea snakes) and so was the Sound! As Director Glaudini said, “the story calls for underwater motion and characters of many species, it provides exciting creative challenges for its artists and pushed boundaries of the medium to immerse us in something enchanting and purely theatrical!”

Two ensembles, one being children, all dancing looked like such fun! Since I took tap dancing for years while in school, memories are coming back. The special music, including Calypso with the percussion instruments – marimba, bongos, crash cymbal, keyboards and more! Why am I interested in the percussion section? Because that is what I play in four bands, more info in another column.

Having settled in the city of Vista, after leaving Aurora, Nebraska where I helped organize a community theater (ACT) and finding this city has the “arts” so splendidly organized, can now call Vista “my home town”.

Have a fun summer by including attending the entertaining Vista Moonlight Theater productions!